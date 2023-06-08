Uddhav Sena’s gathering receives cold response in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MP Raut furious as top floor gallery of the Sant Eknath rang mandir remains vacant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The top floor gallery of Sant Eknath Rang Mandir remained deserted during a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party gathering on Thursday, as Shiv Sainiks responded with indifference. Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed his displeasure upon seeing a crowded stage with Sena leaders and office-bearers, admonishing them for their actions.

He was speaking in a programme organised in commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the establishment of the Shiv Sena branch in Marathwada on Thursday. A district-level meeting was held at Sant Eknath rang mandir, which was attended by various officials including Raut, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, leader Vinod Ghosalkar, Leader of opposition in Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Uday Singh Rajput and others.

During the meeting, Danve highlighted the progress of Sena (UBT) since the establishment of its first branch in Marathwada, stating that Sena has managed to sustain itself in Mumbai for 50 years and in Marathwada for 38 years. He said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave approval of a Rs 1,765 crore irrigation scheme for Paithan and Gangapur in September 2020. Referring to the previous government's water protest march, he emphasized that only 3 kilometers of pipeline work was accomplished after they came to power.

Expressing his frustration at the empty galleries in Rang Mandir, MP Raut urged the leaders to delve into the history and geography of Sena's influence. He emphasized the significance of studying both aspects and lamented the absence of an audience.

We will publicly felicitate speaker

Furthermore, Raut likened the role of the legislative assembly speaker in executing the court's decision to that of an executioner appointed after a Supreme Court verdict, noting that if the speaker follows the law, they will be publicly felicitated.