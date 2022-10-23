Uddhav Thackeray interacts with farmers in Gangapur

Farmers informed Thackeray they did not get any financial aid because employees and officers of the respective department did not come to do panchanamas of the losses. They said that are facing a financial crisis in the Diwali festival.

They also showed cotton, maize, and bajra crops rotted due to heavy rainfall, to him. One of the farmers Vikram Raut said that if the Government takes more time to announce compensation, there would be no option for farmers but to end life.

Thackeray urged farmers to face natural calamity with a strong will. “You should not lose hope even if you suffered crop losses. We will make the Government pay compensation,” he promised to the farmers.

Deputy district chief of Sena Avinash Patil, tehsil chief Dinesh Mutha, Laxman Sangle, Krishna Patil, Bhagyesh Gangwal, Dr Abasaheb Shirsath, Ganesh Raut and others were present.