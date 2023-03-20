UG exams begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The winter session examinations of traditional undergraduate courses will commence on March 21.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that 80,382 second and third-year students would take the examination at 246 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Tuesday in the first phase.

He said that the examinations of first-year students would begin on March 21 in the second phase.

There will be 246 joint-centre chiefs in examination centres and 15 flying squads would be deployed to hold the examination smoothly.

A total of 22 centres were established for the collection of answer books while 27 centres were set up for the evaluation of answer sheets.

An online meeting of principals was held on Sunday. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath presided over it.

Deans Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amritkar, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar and Dr Walmik Sarwade were present. The principals were instructed to expedite the assessment of PG answer books and hold the UG examination smoothly. They were given information about the academic bank credit of students. The students of postgraduate courses will take their examination on April 11.

Box

Course-wises examinees

The course-wise of number of students is as follows;

Course ------students strength

--B A-----------(23,871 students)

--B Com-------(18,997)

--B Sc----------(37,514)

Total------------80,388