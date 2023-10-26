UG & PG exams to be held after Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the schedule of the undergraduate and postgraduate winter sessions examinations to be held in November.

BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawli said that the examination of revised courses would be held in December while old courses will commence after Dilwai.

A meeting of BoEE was held on October 19 under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. The examination schedule was approved in the meeting.

Dr Bharati Gawli said that the students of UG old courses would take their examination winter session from November 21 while the examination of revised courses would commence on December 1.

The postgraduate courses (both old and new) examinations will begin on November 9 while students of professional courses will appear for the examination on December 21. “The examinations of Law, Pharmacy and Engineering will start on November 29, December 1 and November 29 respectively,” she said.

No exam form to be accepted at the eleventh hour

The university made it clear that the university would not accept the examination form of students at the eleventh hour to avoid inconvenience to students. It has been observed in the past that colleges delay the submission of the examination and this results in problems while issuing hall tickets. The delayed hall ticket maligns the image of the university. So, this time around, Bamu announced that the examination form would not be accepted at the eleventh hour.