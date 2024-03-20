UG, PG exams to commence on April 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual summer session March/April 2024 examinations of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Science, Arts, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Education and Physical Education will commence on April 2 within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) has declared the schedule of the UG (I-VI semester) and PG (I to IV semester) courses. The students of these courses will appear for the examination at 275 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

The district-wise number of centres is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (114 centres), Jalna (57), Beed (70) and Dharashiv (34). The university appealed to all principals and directors of the affiliated colleges to display the centre circular on their notice boards.

The names of some of the UG and PG courses included BA, B Com, B Sc, BCA (Science and Management), BBA, BSW, MSW, M Lib, M A (MMCJ), B J, M Sc (all subjects), M Co, MCA, MMS, MBA, B P Ed, BPE, LLB (three and five years duration courses), LLM, B Ed, M Ed, Engineering (FE to B E), M Ed, B Tech, M Tech, B and M Pharmacy. The hall tickets of the students are being issued as per the alphabet in the names of the candidates.