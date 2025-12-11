Unauthorised photography & kite flying prohibited in Bamu campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has warned of action against unauthorised kite flying, photography and learning to drive vehicles on the university premises.

The General Administration Department issued a circular on December 9, 2025. The circular states that, as per the orders given by the Vice-Chancellor, the grounds and open spaces of this university are the property of the Bamu, and no person will enter the grounds and open spaces without the permission of the university.

The university reserves the right to grant or deny entry to any person. Therefore, no person will enter the university grounds, open spaces, or the university premises in general without permission and fly kites under any circumstances.

If any person violates this circular and its instructions by flying kites on the university premises or entering the university grounds or open spaces for this purpose, legal action will be taken against such a person.

For the immediate and strict implementation of the above instructions, the concerned officers of the university administration, security officers, and their staff should take special care.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar said, “If any negligence is found in this matter, legal action will be taken against the person flying the kite, as well as the concerned officer, security officer, and security personnel responsible within the university.”

The administration has also warned of action in cases of learning to drive vehilce, doing photography, and making reels on the campus premises.