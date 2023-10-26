Uncle, his friend booked for molesting a minor niece

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 14-year-old girl was molested by her uncle and his friend by severely beating her at Shivraj Hall on Beed By-pass Road on October 21. He threatened her to kill if she ignored him again.

The girl was panicked and told about the incident to her mother. A case has been registered against the uncle and his friend with the Cidco police station on Wednesday.

The girl lives with her mother in the Cidco area. Her mother’s uncle’s son always used to visit her house. However, her mother asked the girl not to talk to him due to his bad behaviour.

On October 21, the girl had gone to a temple with her friend. Her uncle called on her friend’s mobile phone and called his niece to Shivraj Hall on Beed By-pass road. When the girl and her friend went there, she refused to talk with him. His friend was also there. He then slapped the girl asking her why she was not talking with him. He also threatened her. The girl started shouting and he left her. She went home and told her mother about the incident. A case was registered with the Cidco police station and PSI Kailas Annaldas inspected the spot. PSI Nishigandha Mhaske is further investigating the case.