Understand expectations of Gen Z: Dr Shivanand Bhanuse

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Against the backdrop of a political system that has hit rock bottom and a bureaucracy that disregards morality, we are facing many problems. The condition of farmers and labourers is becoming dire. The young generation is also going astray. It is necessary to understand what the expectations are from Generation Z. Writers should give voice to these problems through their writing,” said Dr Shivanand Bhanuse, the president of the Jhep Literary Convention.

The literary conference was organised by Jhep weekly in memory of Matoshri Harnabai Jadhav. Dr Shivanand Bhanuse presided over the conference.

Renowned poet and thinker Dr Vijaykumar Kasture, veteran writer Dr Rishikesh Kamble, former convention president Dr B G Gaikwad, A B Salve, reception committee chairperson Usha Ghaytadak, convener Dr D N Jadhav and Mohini Bhanuse were present.

Dr Bhanuse said that talented writers should raise their voices on social, political and cultural issues.