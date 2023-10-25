Unidentified thieves stole Rs 8.5 lakh from auto rickshaw in Sillod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, two unidentified thieves succeeded in stealing cash Rs 8.50 lakh of a retired health worker, who had come to purchase gold from Sarafa Market in Sillod, on Wednesday at 1.30 pm. The woman had been shopping in an auto rickshaw.

It so happened that a retired health worker (Arogya Sevika) from Sawangi (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil), Latabai Lingayat (58) along with her sister-in-law reached SBI Bank in Sillod, on Wednesday at 1 pm. They boarded the auto (bearing number MH 20 EF 7777) of Sunil Vinayak Jagdale. She had got retirement benefits to the tune of Rs 16 lakh in her bank account. Hence she withdrew Rs 10 lakh from the bank. As she wanted to purchase gold, she kept cash Rs 1.50 lakh in her purse and the pouch containing remaining Rs 8.50 lakh was kept in the speaker box of the auto rickshaw. She went to purchase gold in the shop of Baliram Lotan in Sarafa Market. She purchased the gold, but fell short of Rs 2,000. Hence she told the auto driver to bring the money from the auto. Jagdale then rushed to the jewellery shop to give Rs 2,000. Later he had tea in the shop. In the meantime, taking advantage of the driver’s absence, the unidentified thieves fled away with cash Rs 8.50 lakh from the auto within five minutes. The driver was shocked to see the damaged speaker box on returning from the shop. He screamed for help and all the localities in the market rushed towards him.

He immediately informed the city police station. Acting upon the information, the sub-divisional police officer Dr Dinesh Kolhe, police inspector Sheshrao Udar, PSI and other cops reached the spot. They obtained the details about the incident. Later on, they had a discussion with the branch manager of the bank. While surveying the CCTV footage of the bank, the police spotted that two thieves were keeping an eye on the movement of the old lady from the bank. Hence on the complaint of Latabai Lingayat, the police registered the case against the two accused. Further investigation is on by PSI Chature.

“The police have succeeded in identifying the thieves. They are hardcore criminals from Madhya Pradesh. We will soon be arresting them,” said the PI Sheshrao Udar.

Box

The woman got emotional and could not control her tears in the police station. It is learnt that she does not have a husband. He died and she worked as a health worker at different places during the service. She was having one son, but he also died one and a half years ago. Now, my life’s whole savings has been stolen. She insisted on getting it back soon. She was crying continuously while narrating her story. Meanwhile, the police convinced the victim and assured her of arresting the accused soon.