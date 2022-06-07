Unique musical workshop in city

Aurangabad, June 7:

A unique musical workshop was organised, by Dr Neeta Patwardhan and Dr Satish Patwardhan, in the community hall at Rachnakar Colony (en route to Railway Station), recently.

Musical pandit from Mumbai Shekhar Joglekar inaugurated the workshop on Saturday. He said,” The coaching in classical music is a precondition to any singing whether it is Sugam singing, Bhav Geet, Bhakti Geet or Ghazal. Just perfect your 'swars' (vocal) required to be a good singer.”

Joglekar during his three hours lecture blended with music, stressed the importance of regular Riyaz (practice) in Swar (vocal), akar and humming and doing it upto Taar Saptak. He also discussed Sudh swars and Vikrut swars by using harmonium.

During an interactive session, he answered each query of the participants through verbal explanation and musical notes. The audience participated by singing along with the instructor. The session was followed by Karaoke singing. Joglekar explained the technique of singing on this modern device.

Dr Neeta Patwardhan introduced the guests and proposed a vote of thanks, while Dr Shyam Chobe compered the proceedings.