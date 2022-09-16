Urologists need knowledge of new treatments

Inauguration of national conference of Urologists

Aurangabad, Sep 16:

The urinary tract infections are increasing day by day. Along with that, new treatment methods have also been developed. Doctors should acquire the knowledge of these new treatment methods, said experts in a three-day conference of urologists organized in the city.

The three-day 38th National Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology, was inaugurated on Friday. In the workshop held on the first day of the conference, Dr Sudeep Prakash, Dr Zaheer Virani, Dr Hemant Mehta, Dr Prashant Pargaonkar guided the conference. The society president of the President of Indian Society of Nephrology, West Zone Dr Bharat Shah, secretary Dr Shruti Tapiyawala, chairman of organizing committee Dr Shriganesh Barnela, secretary Dr Sachin Soni, senior urologist Dr Sudhir Kulkarni and others were present.