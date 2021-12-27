Valuables worth Rs 1.75L stolen from Hudco

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

Thieves broke into a house of a trader in Hudco area and made of diamonds, gold jewellery worth Rs 1.75 lakh on December 25. A case has been registered in Cidco police station.

Anil Punjabrao Ardak (Rashtrasant Tukdojinagar, Komal Housing Society, N-9, Hudco) runs a printing press. On December 20, he had gone out of the city with his family member. In their absence, his employee Sudam Kharate used to stay in the house during night. However, on December 24, he could not go. On December 25, Aardak’s maid came in the morning and called him on phone for keys of the house. He told her to take the keys kept in the window. When she entered the premises, she found that the door was not locked. Hence, she told Ardak about it. When she and her husband inspected the house, they found that Rs 20,000 cash, a silver idol, gold and diamond ornaments, all amounting Rs 1.75 lakh were missing. A case has been registered in Cidco police station while PSI Dnyaneshwar Avghad is further investigating the case.

In another incident, thieves stole valuables amounting Rs 74,000 from a locked house at Saujanyanagar, Mahunagar on December 25 night. A case has been registered in Jawaharnagar police station on the complaint lodged by complainant Vijay Vishram Pagare.