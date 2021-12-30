Valuables worth Rs 71K stolen

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

Thieves stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 71,000 from a house of a trader at Aarish Colony, Katkat Gate Road. The incident came to light on December 27.

Trader Sufiyan Vali Mohammad Velim Patni and his family members had gone out of the city on December 22. The thieves stole two gold rings, Rs 40,000 case and router, all amounting Rs 71,300. A case has been registered in Jinsi police station while PSI Harun Shaikh is further investigating the case.