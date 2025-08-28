Vande Bharat express left city with 825 empty seats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Jalna–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, which was extended to Nanded, began its regular run from Thursday. However, the revised timings turned out to be inconvenient for passengers, as was evident from the very first run. Only a handful of passengers boarded from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the train departed with as many as 825 empty seats.

Earlier, when running from Jalna, the train used to leave Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 5.50 am and reach Mumbai by 11.55 am. Now, after being extended to Nanded, as per the new schedule it departs from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 8.15 am and arrives in Mumbai at 2.25 pm. This makes it impossible to return the same evening by train. Passengers fear that the Vande Bharat will soon end up like the Jan Shatabdi and become useless for them. Even passengers travelling on its first regular run from Nanded discussed how the train had become inconvenient.

3-hrs inconvenience to passengers

Many passengers who had booked tickets in advance did not even receive any message from the Department of Railways about the timing change. As a result, several passengers reached the station before 5.50 am, only to find that the train would actually leave at 8.15 am. Some returned home, while others waited at the station.

Overnight stay in Mumbai

According to a passenger Akshay Patil, “With the Vande Bharat extended to Nanded, connectivity has improved. But for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar passengers, the train has become inconvenient. A same-day Mumbai trip is now impossible, and passengers will be forced to stay overnight. I didn’t receive any message about the timing change. I came to the station at 5.50 am but had to return."

Paying more, but for inconvenience

"With the revised timings, travelling by Vande Bharat feels like paying higher fares only to face inconvenience. For those who travel to Mumbai for various purposes, this train has now become unsuitable," said a passenger Adv. Suyash Jangda.