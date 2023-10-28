Vande Mataram Hall handed over to CSMC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2023 08:30 PM2023-10-28T20:30:21+5:302023-10-28T20:30:21+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken over Vande Mataram auditorium, Kile Ark.
The CSMC has started the maintenance and repair of the auditorium. It will charge a fee of Rs 30,000 for the three-hour programme here. The decision to hand over the auditorium to CSMC was taken in a meeting chaired by district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, recently.
The Municipal Corporation has taken over the hall from the Higher and Technical Education Department. The hall is air-conditioned and fully equipped with various services. Administrator G Sreekanth said that the Civic Body would run this hall.