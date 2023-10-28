Vande Mataram Hall handed over to CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken over Vande Mataram auditorium, Kile Ark.

The CSMC has started the maintenance and repair of the auditorium. It will charge a fee of Rs 30,000 for the three-hour programme here. The decision to hand over the auditorium to CSMC was taken in a meeting chaired by district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, recently.

The Municipal Corporation has taken over the hall from the Higher and Technical Education Department. The hall is air-conditioned and fully equipped with various services. Administrator G Sreekanth said that the Civic Body would run this hall.