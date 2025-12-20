Various programmes organised by Marathwada Diocese on the occasion of Christmas

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As every year, preparations for the celebration of Christ Jayanti (Christmas) have begun under the Marathwada Diocese of the North Indian Christian Council. A series of religious, social and cultural programmes have been organised at both diocesan and church levels.

In this regard, preparations commenced on Friday at Christ Church, Cantonment, under the guidance of the diocesan bishop, Rt. Rev. Bishop Prakash D. Patole. He offered religious messages and provided guidance on the organisation of the various programmes.

Present on the occasion were retired Bishop M.U. Kasab, diocesan vice-president Rev. S.S. Khandagle, secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Daniel Aswale, along with all pastors and evangelists. Prayers were led by Christ Church Priest-in-Charge Rev. S.Y. Ghule.

On the occasion of Christmas and the New Year, a special programme was organised on Saturday at Christ Church under the chairmanship of priest-in-charge Rev. S.Y. Ghule, during which ‘Widow Women Honour Sarees’ were distributed to 150 widows and needy women. Also present were secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Bipin Ingles, and members of the Pastoral Committee including Sushilabai Shrisundar, Shamla Shinde, Pradeep Takwale and Smith Oliver.

(Photo: Distribution of sarees to widows)