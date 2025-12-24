VBA alleges MP Kalyan Kale is an obstacle in the Maha Vikas Aghadi; no response at all from Uddhav Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of the municipal corporation elections, talks are underway among the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), with a final decision expected soon, Congress MP Dr Kalyan Kale said. However, VBA district observer Yogesh Ban alleged that Dr Kale has emerged as an obstacle to the alliance and is unwilling to tie up with the VBA. There has also been no response from Shiv Sena (UBT) on contesting as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Dr Kale said coordination among the three parties would lead to seat-sharing and noted that a Congress Parliamentary Board meeting will be held in Mumbai on December 25. Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf said local-level meetings are continuing to push for an alliance. NCP (SP) city president Khwaja Sharafoddin said the party is seeking 30 seats and plans to include Gangadhar Gade’s Panthers Republican Party. He added that talks with the Congress and VBA are ongoing, but Shiv Sena (UBT) has not responded. Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane has been appointed observer for the city and is expected to arrive on December 25. Meanwhile, Ban claimed there is a lack of unity within the Congress and said the VBA has begun preparations to contest independently, while keeping alliance options open with parties other than the BJP and MNS.