VC Dr Yeole participates in workshop organised in Rashtrapati Bhavan
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2022 07:50 PM 2022-11-29T19:50:02+5:30 2022-11-29T19:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole participated in the two-day national level workshop organised by the National Commission for Schedule Tribes at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on November 27 and 28.
Eminent vice-chancellors from 125 universities, including Bamu, social workers, experts and academicians were invited to the programme. They discussed ‘Janjatiya Anusandhan: Asmita, Astitva and Vikas’ to explore the facilities of research in the tribal-related issues and all relevant aspects.
VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the discussions were held tribal community's contribution to the freedom movement and post Independence era.