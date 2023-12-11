VC Dr Yeole speaks on Good Governance in Vikasit Bharat@2047

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole guided on the ‘Good Governance of Security for Vikasit Bharat@2047’ programme held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

A symposium was held at Raj Bhavan. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais inaugurated the programme.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Dean Dr Prashant Amrtukar and others were present. VC Dr Yeole gave power point presentation on Good Governance. He guided on Good Governance Practices, Innovation, Security Challenges and Solutions, Community participation, the Role of the University in Promoting Good government, Collaboration between Public and Private Sectors, and Commitment of the Univrsity to Good Governance. The vice-chancellors and officers of other universities were also present.