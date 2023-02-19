VD Deshpande passes away

Aurangabad: Former headmaster of Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidyalaya, Udgir, VD Deshpande (93) passed away due to old age in Aurangabad on Sunday. After retirement, he established the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya for poor students. His last rites were performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.