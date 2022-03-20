Vedant ranks 50th in country

Aurangabad, March 20:

More than 400 students from across the city have qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), an examination held for admission to postgraduate courses in engineering. Vedant Suradkar, a student of the mechanical branch of the Government Engineering College, scored 50th rank in the GATE examination.

The results of the gate examination held on February 13 were announced on Thursday. Shubham Singh (110), Yuvraj Harishchandra (143), Akshay Jadhav (974), Akshay Parit (1230), Saurabh Nanaje (1966), Krishna Satpute (2076), Prachi Nikalje (3570) have been successful cleared this exam.