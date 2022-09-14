Vedanta-Foxconn project went to Gujarat due to inaction of State government

Ajit Pawar: Work of the districts has come to a standstill in absence of Guardian minister

Aurangabad, Sep 14:

The Vedanta-Foxconn project went to Gujarat due to political pressure and inaction of the State government. If someone says that this agreement was not made, it is a complete lie, said leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Ajit Pawar.

He was talking to the media at Chikalthana airport on Wednesday evening. Pawar said, the delay in appointing the Guardian Minister is a great injustice to the districts. The work of DPC has come to a standstill due to non-appointment of guardian minister. Pointing out that Aurangabad alone has four ministers in the race of guardian minister, he said, there are three people from Aurangabad in the state cabinet. Shinde group MLA Sanjay Shirsat is a strong contender for the ministerial post and he is hoping that he will get the post in the next expansion. Bhumre, Shinde, Abdul Sattar and Atul Save are in the race for the guardian minister. However, delay in appointing the guardian minister is hampering the development works. I have given a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in this regard. He also expressed his views on lumpy skin disease and onion export policy. MLA Satish Chavan, NCP district president Kailash Patil, city president Khwaja Sharfoddin, former MLA Sanjay Waghchaure and other activists were present on the occasion.

Priority to interest of Maharashtra

Pawar said, governments come and go. It is necessary to give priority to the interests of Maharashtra without succumbing to pressure. We do not want to do any politics. We still want the Vedanta Foxconn project to come to Maharashtra. The then Mahavikas Aghadi government and the then industries minister Subhash Desai made valuable efforts. A site near Talegaon was sanctioned for this project which could employ 1.50 lakh workers. Other concessions were granted. Still, the investment was snatched from Maharashtra.