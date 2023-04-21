Vehicle rally displays unity and celebration

300 youths participate in vehicle rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a show of unity and celebration of Bhagwan Parashuram's Janmotsav, 300 young men and women held a motorcycle rally through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday morning.

The rally began at 9 am after worshiping the Bhagwan Parashuram stambh, with participants sporting orange phetas on their heads and waving saffron flags while shouting ‘Jai Parashuram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

The rally proceeded in disciplined fashion, with participants riding through Aurangpura, Swatantra Veer Savarkar Chowk, Adalat Road, Jalna Road, Connaught Place, Avishkar Colony, and Bajrang Chowk before concluding at the Renuka Mata Mandir at N-9 Cidco. Along the way, religious and patriotic songs were played on a DJ, and a special feature of the rally was the participation of young women in the rally.

The rally was organized by the Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti, with Brahmanad Dhol Pathak, Bhargav Kesari Vadya Pathak, and Brahmastra Dhol Pathak leading the initiative. The event concluded with aarti to the Renuka Mata Temple in Cidco N-9.