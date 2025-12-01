Vehicle thefts continue in the city; 7 cases registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Incidents of two-wheeler thefts are rising daily across the city. Every day, cases of stolen bikes are being reported at police stations. On Friday, a total of seven two-wheeler thefts were registered at different police stations.

Manohar Burkal’s bike (MH-20-CF-2011) was stolen from in front of a mall; Prabuddha Magre’s bike (MH-26-BG-0353), a student from Raj Heights, Town Center, was stolen from his residential parking; Sunil Botlewad’s bike (MH-26-CK-2248) was taken near a hotel on Link Road. Abdul Rashid’s bike (MH-20-ED-6165) was stolen in front of HDFC Bank, Shahaganj branch; Ayub Khan Jabbar Khan’s bike (MH-20-FB-5732) was stolen in front of Maulana Azad College; Nitin Punjaram Tayde’s bike (MH-17-AD-4705) was stolen from Jaybhawani Nagar Chowk; Yogesh Sharadchandra Sonkhedkar’s bike (MH-20-BN-2452) was stolen from the N-2, Cidco Chowk area. The cases have been registered at MIDC Cidco, Satara, City Chowk, and Mukundwadi police stations.