Venkatesh, Mohit win Yellow Door Chess titles

Around 60 players participated in this tournament with great enthusiasm. The competition was very well planned and organized by the Yellow Door.

Ranking of the Competition:-

Under 14 age group:

First: Venkatesh Lahane (5 points). Second: Yudhan Sonawane (4 points). Third: Utkarsh

Sambare (4 points). Fourth: Kavya Darak (4 points).

Under 8 age Group:

First: Mohit Goswami (5 points). Second: Sarvesh Kale (4 points). Third (tie): Jaywardhan Bajaj and Adrit Sawant (4 points). Fourth: Shahu Patil (4 points).

Up-and-coming players Viren Lahane, Swaraj Karale, Sahez Kaur Sardar, Sayaji Patil, Archit Pandey, Atharva Jadhav, Aryaveer Darda, Srirang Jadhav, Jainam Bafna, Shaurya Patil, Zuber Kazi, Tanha Kazi, Viraj Baheti, Adhiraj Darda, Vihan Gandhi, Reyansh Sabu, Aryaman Machhar, Diya Surana, Divyam Mal, Nameet Suryavanshi and Arnav Totla also impressed one

and all.

Founder of Yellow Door Ruchira Darda gave away the prizes in the presence of senior chess officials Vijay Deshpande and Ganesh Deshpande. Shireen Syeda and Zainab Abedi worked hard to make the competition a success.