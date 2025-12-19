Vice-chancellor says “hello… hello…?” robot replies, “your question was not understood”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Saying “Hello… Hello…?”vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari tried to ask a question to an “educational robot” created by Zilla Parishad students. At that moment, sound from the microphone overlapped, and the robot replied, “Your question was not understood.” The response triggered laughter among the dignitaries present. At the same time, everyone praised the students after witnessing the impressive robots created by Zilla Parishad school students.

A ‘Robotics Championship’ was organised on Friday at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University by the Bajaj Incubation Centre and the Zilla Parishad Education Department. As many as 350 students from 41 Zilla Parishad schools participated. The event was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Zilla Parishad additional ceo Vasudev Salunke, centre director Dr Pravin Wakte, ceo Amit Ranjan, and robotics expert Deepak Kolte were present.

Centre director Dr Pravin Wakte said that two initiatives YAG (Youth Acculturation Growth System Aspirations) and the School Students Innovation Programme (SSIP) are being implemented for school students. The programme was anchored by Mrunmayee Chede, while Amit Ranjan proposed the vote of thanks.

Presentations by 41 Schools

Students from 41 schools presented their projects during the event. Students of the Deolana Zilla Parishad School in Kannad developed an educational robot named ‘DIDI’ (Digital Intelligent Device for Education), which answered questions clearly. Its response to the Vice-Chancellor’s query drew special attention.

Students from Ghanegaon School in Gangapur presented a ‘Smart Dustbin’ that automatically opens its lid using sensors, which were seen functioning effectively.

Smart cap developed to prevent accidents

To help visually impaired persons cross roads safely, students of Gadivat Zilla Parishad School developed a ‘Smart Cap for Blind Persons’. The device gives a warning when an obstacle is detected at five feet, a stronger alert at two feet, and sounds a siren when the distance reduces to one foot, helping prevent accidents.

(Photo attached)