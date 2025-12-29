Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit Ajanta Caves

Kundan Patil

Lokmat News Network

Jalgaon:

Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan will arrive in Jalgaon on Sunday morning. After a two-hour rest, he will proceed to the Ajanta Caves. Following an inspection of the caves, he will halt overnight at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to the preliminary tour programme received by the district administration (Jalgaon).

Radhakrishnan, had earlier visited Jalgaon while serving as Governor. During his two-day visit at that time, he met dignitaries from various fields and interacted with the public to understand their concerns. This will be his first visit to Jalgaon after taking oath as the 15th Vice President.

Tour Schedule

On January 3, he will depart from New Delhi for Jalgaon by the Rajdhani Express at 4.55 pm. He will arrive in Jalgaon at 6 am and then proceed to the Ajanta guest house. After a halt of one and a half hours, he will leave for Ajanta Caves at 10 am on Sunday. He will inspect the caves from 10 am to 4 pm, after which he will depart for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He will stay overnight at the Subhedari Guest House in the city, reaching there at around 6 pm.

On the morning of January 5, he will visit the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple near the Ellora Caves. He will then leave for Nashik at 4 pm and stay overnight at the Security Press guest house on Nashik Road. On January 6, he will depart for Trimbakeshwar at 8 am. After offering prayers, he will proceed to Bhimashankar (Pune), where he will stay overnight. On January 7, he will fly from Pune to New Delhi.