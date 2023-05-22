Victims of different accidents die while medicating

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three persons injured in different road accidents in the jurisdiction of Daulatabad police station a few days back died while undergoing treatment.

Police said Madhavrao Gadekar (38, Nidhona, Phulambri) fell from the motorcycle at Daulatabad Ghat on May 16 evening. He sustained severe head injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he died on May 21 at 11 pm while undergoing treatment.

In the second incident, Santosh Phulmali (30, Satephal, Jafrabad, Jalna) met an accident on Dhule - Solapur Highway while going on his motorcycle on May 17. He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he died on May 22 while undergoing treatment.

In another incident, the motorcycle of Jayaji Eagal (40, Sayan Deo, Sindhkhedraja, Buldhana) was dashed on Dhule - Solapur Highway by an unidentified vehicle on May 21. He was severely injured and was admitted to GMCH, where he died at midnight.