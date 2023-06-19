Video breaching communal harmony goes viral

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A complaint has been lodged with the Waluj MIDC police station for posting a video on Instagram that breached the communal harmony between the two communities.

A 17-year-old boy from Ranjangaon Shenpunji posted a video on his Instagram account on Saturday at 9 am that can breach the communal harmony between two communities. After the video went viral, tension prevailed in the Ranjangaon area. People of one community gathered in one place. On receiving the information, API Gautam Wavale, Yashwant Gobade, Hanuman Doke, and others went to Ranjangaon and took the boy into custody. When his mobile phone was examined, some objectionable video was seen. The boy then apologized for the incident and then the people were pacified. Based on the complaint lodged by Constable Gobade, PSI Sandeep Shinde is further investigating the case.