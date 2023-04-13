Vigil on procession through CCTV cameras, drones

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police have deployed strict police bandobast to maintain peace during the procession to be held on Friday to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Similarly, the police will keep surveillance on the procession through CCTV cameras, drones, and vigil from the watch tower. If any suspicious events occur, the platoons of the State Reserve Police Force and 12 striking force squads will immediately reach the spot, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, three DCPs, 4 ACPs, 27 PIs, 78 APIs, PSis and 1295 police constables, 123 lady police constables will be deployed in the bandobast from 6 am to 12 midnight. The police will station at 81 fixed points in the sensitive areas in the city. Senior officers will keep a watch on the process from the control room and command control centre. Each constable will accompany the procession from start to end of 191 mandals, which will participate in the procession. Peter mobile squad, second mobile, PCR 112 Beat Marshals will constantly patrolling. Eve teasing squad will keep a watch on the eve teasers, PI Aghav said.