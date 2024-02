Vineet Lohade as president of Jaingiri Jatwara Kshetra

(With photo)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Sri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain, a place of pilgrimage for millions of devotees, recently held a meeting of Jaingiri Jatwada. This meeting was held under the chairmanship of treasurer Prakash Chand Kasliwal. The meeting was started with Namokar Mahamantra. In this meeting Vineet Lohade was elected as president, while Pramod Pandey as secretary, treasurer Prakashchand Kasliwal, Joint treasurer Vijay Pahade, Jaichand Thole, Manoj Gangwal, and others were present.