Violent brawl over kids’ quarrel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A violent brawl erupted between the elders after a quarrel between two minor kids. The kid and his brother stabbed the father of the other boy and severely beat his mother and sister with a baseball bat. A case has been registered against Aditya Nikale, Samrat Sarode, Aniruddha Nikalje, Aniket Patole and Chintya with the Cantonment police station.

Avinash Munde’s (49, Ambedkar Chowk, Bhavsinghpura) son and Aditya had a minor quarrel on September 5. In the evening, Aditya and the other accused stopped Munde, his wife and daughter on the road. Aditya stabbed him in his stomach and the others severely beat his wife and daughter with a baseball bat. Munde was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. The police have arrested Aditya and Samrat and launched a manhunt for the other accused, said API Pandurang Bhagile.