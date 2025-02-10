Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrated with Devotion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vishwakarma Jayanti and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti were celebrated at the Vishwakarma Temple in N-6 with a vehicle rally, aarti, and awareness speeches.

Professor Dr Pralhad Lulekar emphasized the importance of technical education and independent businesses. Other speakers highlighted unity and modern thinking for progress. The rally started from the temple, passing through key city locations before concluding at Nakshatrawadi. Idols of Lord Vishwakarma and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were worshipped during the event, attended by several community leaders and devotees.