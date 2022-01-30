Visitors Centres wear deserted look

Aurangabad, Jan 30: Visitors centres were established at Ajanta and Ellora caves by spending around Rs 125 crores in the late decade. However, these centres now wore a deserted look due to lack of tourists in the Corona crisis. In 2020, the centres borne electricity and water bills to the tune of cores of rupees and hence they are closed since then.

Environment minister Aditya Thackeray visited Ajanta and Ellora caves on January 26 and 27. After that a thought to start the centres again came on the papers. Considering the Corona restrictions and the lukewarm response of the foreign tourists to the historic places, it is being stressed that the centres should be started again.

The visitors’ centre at Ajanta was established near Fardapur Tee-point with the expense of Rs 83 crores while the Ellora centre for Rs 42 crores. The centres were run smoothly for a year but the tourists turned their backs due to inadequate facilities here.

District collector Sunil Chavan said there is a need to generate regular income source to run the centres and overcome the regular expenses. Measures are being taken to attract tourists to the centre, he said.