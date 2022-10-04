Visitors told to change lifestyle to evade cardiac ailments

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

A free cardiac health check-up camp was organised by Dr Afzal Noor Khan at his hospital situated in the vicinity of Seven Hills, on World Heart Day, recently.

The state’s agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre graced the inaugural function.

The hospital conducted free-of-cost blood sugar tests, checked blood pressures, ECG reports, complete Lipid Profile tests, 2D Echo tests etc of more than 600 persons at the camp.

Dr Khan briefed upon the Do’s and Dont's to avoid cardiac ailments and underlined how changes in a sedentary lifestyle can evade health issues.

Social activist Feroz Khan proposed a vote of thanks. The chief engineer Mujtaba Khan, Naim Ahmed, Rafat Yar Khan, Ayub Khan, Dr Ahmed Sharif, Dayanand Mane, Dr Bilal Khan and many others also attended the function.