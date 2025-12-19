Vote counting in Paithan to be held in 5 rounds at 14 tables

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal council elections in Paithan, including the post of Municipal Council President and 25 councillor seats, are being conducted in two phases. The results will be declared on Sunday, with vote counting scheduled to begin at 10 am. The administration has made extensive preparations to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process, which will be conducted in 5 rounds at 14 tables.

A total of 200 officers and staff have been appointed by the election department for the counting process. To prevent any untoward incidents during counting, the police administration has deployed a strong security arrangement comprising eight police officers, 60 police personnel, and 70 home guards. The complete election results are expected to be available by 2 pm, according to election returning officer Nilam Bafna.

Vote counting will take place in the new building of the tehsil office and will commence at 10 am. The counting of votes polled on 2 December will be completed in four rounds, while votes cast on Saturday (20th) in prabhags 3, 6, and 11 will be counted in the fifth round. The process will be conducted in the presence of returning officer Nilam Bafna, assistant returning officer Pallavi Ambhore, tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, and police inspector Mahadev Gomare.

Round-wise counting schedule:

First round: Prabhags 1 to 4

Second round: Prabhags 5 to 7

Third round: Prabhags 8 to 10

Fourth round: Prabhags 11 and 12

Fifth round: Prabhags 3, 6, and 11