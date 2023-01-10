Vyapari Mahasangh appeals not to sell nylon manja

Aurangabad: The Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh through a statement has appealed to all manja sellers and transport associations to stop the sale and transportation of nylon manja in Aurangabad district.

As per the statement, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the court regarding nylon manja and the said notice has been received by the Mahasangh in this regard. Taking immediate notice of the court orders, the Vyapari Mahasangh has asked the traders not to transport and sell nylon manja. It has been observed that serious injuries and accidents have occurred to humans and animals due to nylon manja. All traders are all aware of these incidents. Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankaria has appealed to all traders to follow these instructions.