W20 inception meeting to conclude on Feb 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ongoing W20 inception meeting will be concluding tomorrow.

The Day II events start with a Heritage Tour organised by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL). The delegates will be visiting Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves and Sunehri Mahal from 6 am to 8 am. The tour has been arranged in special buses. The delegates will also be shown the gates (part of the City of 52 Gates) which are on the way.

A special session on Breaking the Barriers: Stories of Unconventional Women will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am at Sita Hall in ITC Hotel Rama. The sixth and last session will have discussions by expert panellists on the topic

Enablers for Women-led Development: Policy and Legal Frameworks from 10.30 to 11.30 am. The Task Force Meeting will be held from 11.30 am to 12 noon.

Visit to Ellora Caves

The W20 delegates will be visiting the world heritage Ellora Caves from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Later on, they will attend a cultural programme organised by MTDC to showcase the historic city, its rich and unique diverse culture and traditions at the Ellora Visitors Centre (EVC). The delegates will enjoy a gala dinner at the EVC.