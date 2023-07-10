Waluj PS stood in first five for second time in state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj police station stood third in the state for excellence in the work process and other criteria. It is for the second time that Waluj police station stood in the first five police stations for the second consecutive time.

The police stations were chosen based on several criteria maintaining records, immediate action in cases related to women, maximum disposal of cases, drinking water facilities, clean toilets, generators, good public relations, and other aspects. Senior PI Sandeep Gurme accepted the award in a function organised in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

The general public has a misconception of police stations as bad places. Hence, to change this attitude, a decision was taken to evaluate the work process of the police stations and rank them accordingly. In 2020, Waluj police station for the first time emerged as excellent, in 2021, it was among the first five police stations. The then PI Gurme started the good work atmosphere and PI Sachin Ingole maintained it.

The first five police stations in the state are Shivajinagar PS (Kolhapur), Deglur PS (Nanded), Waluj PS (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Arjuni Mor PS (Gondia), Rabodi PS (Thane).