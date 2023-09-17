Waqf board should use technology to bring dynamism to its work

Minorities department principal secretary IA Kundan takes review

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Waqf Board will start using technology to bring smoothness, transparency and dynamism to its work, said IA Kundan, principal secretary of the state minority department. She was speaking at a review meeting of the Waqf Board at Panchakki on Sunday.

Kundan said that the board is still functioning under the old revenue method and it is necessary to use the latest technology to bring about a change. She said that Waqf is an important factor for minority development and the citizens should get effective relief.

Kundan arrived at the Waqf headquarters for the first time after being appointed as the principal secretary of the minorities department. She inspected Haj house and Waqf office. In the review meeting, she mentioned that she will follow up regarding the inauguration of the Haj house building. She also instructed chief executive officer Moin Tashildar to make efforts to start the state headquarters of Waqf in a new building at the earliest.

Kundan inspected the Panchakki, museum and library. She said that the museum and library in Panchachi is a historical heritage and concrete steps should be taken to protect, conserve and preserve it. She also promised to try to bring back some historical reading books that have gone to the museums of the country or abroad.

Deputy secretary of the minority department AN Bhondve, Meghna Shinde along with deputy CEO Juned Syed and other officers and employees were present at the meeting.