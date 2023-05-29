Warning of legal action for irregularities in online transfers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the first time, transfers of officers and employees of the Public Health Department are being transferred online.

The online system was adopted with the hope it will stop the type of outside influence and bribery while allotting new postings. Despite this, the Health Department has issued a letter warning the officers and employees that legal action would be taken if any malpractice is found in this process. The situation forces the staffers to tell whether the department trusts them or not.

Transfers in the public health department are always a topic of discussion. It is always heard in the discussions about how much money is paid for the transfer, whether one got the posting at the place of choice or one got a favourite place of posting without a financial transaction.

The online transfer process is being implemented this year to put a check on all these things forever. From medical officers (doctors) to class-3 officers-employees are being transferred through the online system. In the health department, transfers are being done a priority. In all this, the letter of the department has created a sensation among the officials and employees. Some of them also expressed displeasure about this letter. However, the public health department did not confirm whether this letter is official.

Box

What does the letter say?

In the letter, all the officers and employees were informed that the periodical transfer process for the year 2023 will be done through the computer system. “So, one should not fall prey to any temptation or fallacy in this regard. The legal action will be taken against officers and employees if any malpractice is found in the transfer process,” it was mentioned in the letter.