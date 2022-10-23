Watch solar eclipse on Oct 25

Aurangabad:

MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Space Research and Science Centre has made special arrangements for solar eclipse viewing on October 25. This solar eclipse can be seen from Begampura and Bibi-Ka-Maqbara area for about an hour from 4:26 pm. All the necessary information, special glasses required to view the eclipse are available at the science centre. Nisarga Mitra Mandal and Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti will also participate in this activity.