Wayal is new Cidco administrator

Aurangabad,April 4:

Deputy Inspector General (Stamps) Soham Wayal has been appointed as the Cidco administrator. He took charge from the outgoing administrator, B M Gaikwad.

Wayal has earlier shouldered the responsibilities as regional manager of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), resident district collector of Jalna and deputy inspector general (stamps).

Gaikwad welcomed him by giving him a bouquet. G R Satote, Pramod Chavan, Sanjay Phirke, K R Bankar, Jaya Bairagi, Rameshwar Mhaske, Prabhakar Bhambale, Pragati Chodekar, Rajay Kure, Swati Patil, D R Sonawane, Anil Shere and others were present.