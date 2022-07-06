We will unveil all your exploits

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 6:

Shiv Sena leaders, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve and organising chief Vinod Ghosalkar warned MLA of Aurangabad West Constituency Sanjay Shirsath that if he will talk of unveiling their affairs, they will also unveil all his exploits. After the rebellion of the MLAs in Shiv Sena on June 21, the Shiv Sena leaders are organising party workers conventions to encourage Shiv Sainiks in the district. Conventions were organised in Aurangabad, Paithan and Vaijapur so far.

During a convention in the city, MLC Danve mentioned that Shiv Sena officials have not gone to the rebel MLAs in the district. These conventions are being organised to show that the Shiv Sainiks are together, MLC Danve said.

Ghosalkar said, The real Shiv Sena is of Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray has challenged the rebel MLAs to contest elections without using the name of Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. If they rebel then why do they use his name, he questioned.

Khaire said, the rebel MLAs should not be forgiven. I have also worked with Late Anand Dighe. Shiv Sena had given much more to these MLAs but still they rebelled. People will not forgive them.

City chief Vishwanath Swami, Santosh Jejurkar, Hanuman Shinde, Phulambri city chief Dnyaneshwar Dange and others were present.