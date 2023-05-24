What’s your career planning? Visit education fair once and decide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students now-a-days consider search engines and social media as their teachers. However, no one can guarantee that all authentic information will be available with this virtual Guru. Hence, it is always appropriate to take educational information from experts in the field of education as it is very certain that they will not provide any false information. Now stop navigating social media and visit the ‘Lokmat Education Fair’ to be held between June 2 and 4. Reputed institutions providing options from school to higher studies are waiting for you.

Lokmat Education Fair has been organised so that quality education should be provided in the Marathwada region, each student should be ahead and should receive proper guidance.

Here, information about the reputed institutions providing education from school to the mainstream medical and engineering fields, along with MPSC, UPSC, fashion, graphics, and creative fields like designing, IT and Gaming options will be available.

Reputed institutions will provide information about the Maharashtra Board syllabus, CBSC and their methods of providing quality education, and that too from the experts.

Thus, visit ‘Lokmat Education Fair’ without getting entangled in the trap of social media and find the right career path, appealed the organisers.

Education Fair between June 2 and 4

Lokmat Education Fair will be held at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road between June 2 and 4. It will be free for all and will be open between 11 am and 8 pm.

- Only grand education fair in Marathwada

- Fair in an air-conditioned Hall

- Spacious stalls

- Thousands of parents and students are eagerly waiting for this fair.

Golden Opportunity for Education Institutes

Parents and students not only from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also from the district and the entire Marathwada region always visit Lokmat Education Fair. Hence, it is possible for educational institutes to inform thousands of people about their institutes under one roof. Only a few stalls are remaining now and further information for booking can be obtained from Arjun Dethe 9921481147, Kailas Dhage 9673759585, Satyajeet Ghuge 8390903349, Sachin Tathe 9850703600, Hemant Wagh 9096687066, Mahesh Autade 8888837874 and Hasib Syed 9890135914.