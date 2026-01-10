Whoever wins, gulal sellers to celebrate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The verdict of the municipal corporation election will be known on friday January 16, but one thing is already clear,gulal traders are set to make brisk business irrespective of the outcome. As campaign rallies and roadshows intensify, demand for gulal has increased sharply across the city.

Around 25 tonnes of multi-coloured gulal has arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of the polls. Of this, nearly eight tonnes had already been sold during nomination days and ongoing campaign activities. Traders expect demand to peak on polling day and immediately after voting, when celebrations are likely to begin.

The gulal has been sourced from outside the state, including Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur and Jabalpur in Chhattisgarh, and has reached the Old Mondha market in truckloads. Green gulal accounts for about five tonnes, while the remaining stock includes pink, saffron, blue and yellow colours.

Market rates for gulal range from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per sack, depending on quality. Traders said awareness among party workers has increased, with many opting for better-quality colours. Natural aboli gulal from Pandharpur is also in demand, as it is considered safe and eco-friendly. It is being sold at Rs 60 per kg wholesale and Rs 80 per kg retail.

With zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections expected next, traders have already placed additional orders, anticipating even higher demand in the coming weeks.

Various colours of gulal available in the market