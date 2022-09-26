Will resolve issues of the Maratha community

Assurance of Chandrasekhar Bawankule

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule promised to speed up the pending case in the bench against the Kopardi accused, give permanent reservation to the Maratha community, raise the question of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal loan before the State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

While on the Aurangabad tour recently, Bawankule interacted with the community members regarding the issues of the community at the residence of Vinod Patil. Coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha Patil, Kishore Chavan, Abhijit Deshmukh, Ravindra Kale, Prof Chandrakant Bharat were prominently present. The community members drew Bawankule's attention to the demands that the pending case against the Kopardi accused should be fast-tracked and the accused should be hanged. The community took out 58 marches for Maratha reservation and 43 community members lost their lives. However, the issue of reservation is still not resolved. The officials demanded that the Maratha community should be given reservation from the OBC quota. The participants drew their attention to the fact that loans are not granted to the youth by the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal. Bawankule assured that he will personally follow up with the government to resolve all the demands of the Maratha community.