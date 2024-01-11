Winchester pays homage to Savitribai Phule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School commemorated the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. The event was organized by Grade 8A, under the guidance of their class teacher Amruta Kotkar. Hafsa Khan anchored the programme which began with garlanding the portrait of Savitribai by Ishika Dandge. A series of speeches paying homage to Savitribai Phule in various languages shed light on Savitribai's revolutionary efforts in the field of education. Vice-principal G R Ingle underscored the need to continue Savitribai Phule's mission of empowering women through education. Director Dr Afsar Khan emphasized the role of education in shaping a progressive society.