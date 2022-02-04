Winchester School celebrates 4th Foundation Day

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

The fourth Foundation Day was celebrated at Winchester International English School with pomp. Dr Shoeb Hashmi, Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Hospital and HMG hospital was the chief guest while Zohra Tilat, chairperson of the Hina Education and Welfare Society was the guest of honour.

School principal Dr Afsar Khan gave the brief account of the school activities. The important event was getting CBSE affiliation. Dr Hashmi appreciated the secular image of the school and gave a message of “Unity in Diversity”. He advised the school to take care of span of attention and use of mobile phones for a shorter period.

Dr Afsar Khan was greeted by guests and the gathering as it was birthday. Song and dance performances were presented on the stage by the students. Funny skits and Wushu Demos were staged by the senior students. SDO Tasnim Shaikh and the team of teachers made efforts for hosting the programme. Supervisor Zia Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.