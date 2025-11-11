Winter’s arrival brings a colorful celebration of birds

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As winter approaches, the skies over Jayakwadi Dam have once again filled with vibrant flocks of migratory birds arriving after traveling thousands of kilometers. Every year, from late September to February, this wetland turns into a paradise for birdwatchers. However, due to the prolonged monsoon this year, the migratory guests arrived late towards the end of October.

Flamingos, storks, and demoiselle cranes are among the migratory species currently seen alongside local species such as wagtails, river terns, and herons in Jayakwadi and Gautala.

Jayakwadi’s rich aquatic vegetation and abundant algae support shrimp, crabs, and fish populations, which in turn attract a variety of waterbirds. So far, 245 species of birds have been recorded here 84 migratory and the rest resident species.

Migratory birds - The winter guests

During winter, numerous birds from Europe, Central Asia, Tibet, Kazakhstan, and Siberia travel thousands of kilometers to Jayakwadi and other lakes across Marathwada.

As their native habitats freeze and the aquatic food chain breaks down, these birds migrate southward for survival. They begin arriving in September and stay until February.

Common Migratory Species:

--Flamingo (Rohit) – Large flocks landing gracefully on water, with pink plumage and elegant necks.

--Stork (Karkocha) – Tall wader often seen standing in shallow water, fishing patiently.

--Demoiselle Crane (Krishna Kraunch) – A graceful, gray-colored bird that flies in pairs.

--Sarus Crane / Sarang – Known for fast and long-distance flights.

--Kukri Eagle – A small raptor often seen near marshlands.

--Montagu’s Harrier (Montegu cha bhovatya) – A swift hunter gliding over grasslands in search of prey.

--Sky Falcon (Aakash Yogini) – A majestic bird of prey diving from great heights.

--Brahminy Duck (Chakravak) – Found in pairs, especially active after sunset.

--Northern Pintail (Thapatya Badak) – Waterfowl with a long neck and shiny feathers.

--Bar-headed Goose (Patteri Hans) – A stunning long-distance migratory waterbird.

--Roller (Mal Bhingari) – Insect-eating bird known for its acrobatic mid-air spins.

Local Resident Birds

--Wagtail (Sharati) – Small, fast bird often seen running along water edges.

--River Tern (Nadisure) – Builds nests along riverbanks and dives for fish.

--Jacana (Kamal) – Light-footed bird walking gracefully on lotus leaves.

--Heron (Sarang) – A beautiful, calm bird found around wetlands.

--Egret (Bagla) – Familiar white bird often seen in fields.

--Common Myna (Pan Kawla) – Blue-black bird commonly found on trees.

--Plover (Warkari) – Small bird that feeds on insects in moist soil.

--Cormorant (Pandubi) – Expert diver that catches fish underwater.

--Spot-billed Duck (Dhanwar Badak) – Large waterfowl commonly seen in Jayakwadi Lake.

Declining numbers

In recent years, water pollution, chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and industrial waste have reduced the population of aquatic plants and organisms in the reservoir.

As a result, the number of birds visiting Jayakwadi is steadily decreasing each year.

— Dr. Kishor Pathak, honorary wildlife warden